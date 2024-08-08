Iberville Parish principal named state principal of the year as students return to classes

ST. GABRIEL - Iberville Parish rang in the new school year with many changes to dress code policies, transportation and security.

"We have ZeroEyes (an AI gun detection software), we have metal detectors, bag checks. But we make sure that the kids don't feel those things. We make sure the kids feel safe and we create a warm environment on a daily basis," Amanda Austin, Math, Science and Art Academy East principal, said.

Austin was also named Louisiana principal of the year just weeks before the start of the school year.

"It's about loving kids, having meaningful relationships, and making sure they understand the pathways before them and that they're successful," Austin said.

Thursday was a busy day for Austin as she prepared for the new school year, but she was able to celebrate her milestone when she was surprised with a plaque from one of the school's community partners.

"At the end of the day, we can't do this by ourselves. It does take a village. It takes all of our community partners to make sure our kids are successful," Austin said.

St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson was also in attendance for the back-to-school celebration, surprising Iberville Parish students with words of encouragement.

"I often tell children, whatever you believe you can achieve it. At this point it's about pursuing their passions, developing their skills, and inspiring excellence inside of them so we wish them to have a very good start to the school year and have a great year in general," Johnson said.