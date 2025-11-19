Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish President addresses councilmember partially owning Bayou Blue burn site
BAYOU BLUE - The Iberville Parish President issued a statement addressing a burn site that is partially owned by an Iberville Parish councilmember.
Parish President Chris Daigle said a burn site along La. Highway 386 was identified after tornadoes left down trees across roadways. Daigle said the site was leased to "save parish taxpayers money and to improve operational efficiency" while the Grosse Tete Bridge was closed.
"Our intent was to streamline operations during the bridge closure, while also ensuring responsible stewardship of public funds," Daigle said.
Daigle said a current councilmember is one of over 100 individuals with ownership interest in the property at a 1.42% share; he also said the lease did not require council approval due to it being a short-term, year-to-year lease.
Trending News
"Since 2008, all short-term leases have never been brought before the council for approval."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...