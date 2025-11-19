Iberville Parish President addresses councilmember partially owning Bayou Blue burn site

BAYOU BLUE - The Iberville Parish President issued a statement addressing a burn site that is partially owned by an Iberville Parish councilmember.

Parish President Chris Daigle said a burn site along La. Highway 386 was identified after tornadoes left down trees across roadways. Daigle said the site was leased to "save parish taxpayers money and to improve operational efficiency" while the Grosse Tete Bridge was closed.

"Our intent was to streamline operations during the bridge closure, while also ensuring responsible stewardship of public funds," Daigle said.

Daigle said a current councilmember is one of over 100 individuals with ownership interest in the property at a 1.42% share; he also said the lease did not require council approval due to it being a short-term, year-to-year lease.

"Since 2008, all short-term leases have never been brought before the council for approval."