Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberville Parish partners with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute food

1 hour 42 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 10:38 PM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ROSEDALE - Iberville Parish is collaborating with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute food in the North Iberville area Wednesday.

According to the parish government, people can get commodities at the North Iberville Community Center at Rosedale Road from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Anyone looking to get commodities need to provide their driver's license or identification, income verification and their utility bill. Commodities will only be given to clients that qualify.

