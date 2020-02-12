Iberville Parish: Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-10

IBERVILLE PARISH - Before sunrise Wednesday morning an 18-wheeler crashed near Ramah on I-10 East.

Authorities have yet to reveal if the accident resulted in any injuries and as of 8:30 a.m. officials are still working with the 18-wheeler for vehicle removal and offloading.

This article will be updated as they continue to respond to the incident.