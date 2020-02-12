75°
Iberville Parish: Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-10

1 hour 24 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 February 12, 2020 9:03 AM February 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Before sunrise Wednesday morning an 18-wheeler crashed near Ramah on I-10 East.

Authorities have yet to reveal if the accident resulted in any injuries and as of 8:30 a.m. officials are still working with the 18-wheeler for vehicle removal and offloading. 

This article will be updated as they continue to respond to the incident. 

