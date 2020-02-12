75°
Iberville Parish: Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-10

Wednesday, February 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Before sunrise Wednesday morning an 18-wheeler crashed near Ramah on I-10 East.

Louisiana State Police say another vehicle was involved in the accident and the driver of the 18-wheeler was cited for careless operation.

For a time, authorities labeled the accident as a possible hazmat situation, but this concern has since been resolved.

It took officials hours to work with the 18-wheeler for vehicle removal and offloading. 

