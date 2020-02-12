75°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish: Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-10
IBERVILLE PARISH - Before sunrise Wednesday morning an 18-wheeler crashed near Ramah on I-10 East.
Louisiana State Police say another vehicle was involved in the accident and the driver of the 18-wheeler was cited for careless operation.
For a time, authorities labeled the accident as a possible hazmat situation, but this concern has since been resolved.
It took officials hours to work with the 18-wheeler for vehicle removal and offloading.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East closed past Ramah to clear overturned 18-wheeler crash. pic.twitter.com/D6zbw88TsW— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 12, 2020
TRAFFIC ALERT: The right lane is blocked on I-10 East past Ramah, due to an overturned tractor trailer on the right shoulder. Two mile delay. pic.twitter.com/YJ88gMwetv— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 12, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish: Closures along certain points of LA 44 for two weeks
-
Exxon Fire 5 a.m. Update: Interview with Curt Monte of the Baton...
-
WATCH: Massive fire burns at Exxon refinery overnight
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge Fire Dept. discusses Exxon fire
-
Video appears to show Exxon fire near incident epicenter