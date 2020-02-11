Iberville Parish: One man found dead, another missing in waters near Jack Miller's Landing

PLAQUEMINE- The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man has died and another is missing after falling into a body of water near Jack Miller's Landing on Belleview Drive in Plaquemine.

The search for the missing individual began on Monday night and will resume, Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ four men who worked as deckhands were on a large boat traveling down the Intercoastal Monday night when they decided to take off in a smaller boat and head to a nearby eatery, Jack Miller's Landing.

After returning from Jack Miller's and getting into the smaller boat to head back to work, their vessel collided with a tugboat and all four men were thrown overboard.

Two managed to swim ashore Monday night, a third was found dead, and the fourth man remains missing.

Multiple agencies are working to search for the missing deckhand, these agencies include representatives from The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, The Coast Guard, and Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

This article will be updated as the search continues.

