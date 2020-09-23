Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish plans to reopen bars amid declining virus cases
ST. GABRIEL - Iberville Parish says it hopes to reopen bars this weekend after meeting state requirements, possibly making it one of the only places in the capital area to have bars open in time for LSU football.
Parish officials tell WBRZ they are reaching out to the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control for permission to reopen bars as early as this weekend.
Earlier this month, the governor explained parishes that kept their coronavirus positivity rate at five percent or lower for an extended period of time could reopen bars in phase 3. According to state data, Iberville is the only parish neighboring East Baton Rouge that has kept its rate below that threshold for consecutive weeks through September.
Last week, ATC mistakenly informed St. James Parish that it could reopen bars due to a clerical error. St. James has since recorded a positivity rate of six percent in the latest report from LDH.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 West closure due to jackknifed 18-wheeler on MSR Bridge
-
Livingston teachers call in 'sick' to highlight grievances over Phase 3 guidelines
-
Man shot multiple times in St. Gabriel
-
'Remy loved this game,' parents of fallen football player address teammates ahead...
-
Some swap cars for kayaks as roads flood in Livingston; Tropical Depression...
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus