Iberville Parish institutes curfew as several inches of snow falls across capital area
PLAQUEMINE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across Iberville Parish as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.
Parish President Christ Daigle said that the curfew will last 12 hours from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.
