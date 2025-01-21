Iberville Parish institutes curfew as several inches of snow falls across capital area

26°
Tuesday, January 21 2025
PLAQUEMINE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across Iberville Parish as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

Parish President Christ Daigle said that the curfew will last 12 hours from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.

