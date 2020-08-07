Iberville Parish delays start of school year to Aug. 17

The Iberville Parish school system announced Friday that it will delay starting its school year for another week.

A video announcement released by Superintendent Arthur Joffrion on Friday afternoon said the school system is now scheduled to begin face-to-face classes with alternating student groups on Aug. 17.

The school system previously planned to begin its hybrid learning model Monday, Aug. 10. All courses are now delayed to the following week.

You can watch the full announcement here.