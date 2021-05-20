72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberville Parish cancels school Friday, delays graduation

Thursday, May 20 2021
School officials in Iberville Parish say classes are canceled Friday, and graduation ceremonies planned for the next couple days will be rescheduled.

Parents received a notice Thursday alerting them that schools will be closed Friday. Graduations and other senior activities planned for Thursday and Friday will also be rescheduled.

