72°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish cancels school Friday, delays graduation
School officials in Iberville Parish say classes are canceled Friday, and graduation ceremonies planned for the next couple days will be rescheduled.
Parents received a notice Thursday alerting them that schools will be closed Friday. Graduations and other senior activities planned for Thursday and Friday will also be rescheduled.
Trending News
Keep up with the latest on local weather here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search