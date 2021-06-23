80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberville Parish authorities arrest Texas man on illegal drug charges

2 hours 23 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, June 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - As Louisiana's war on illegal drugs continues, Iberville Parish authorities announced the apprehension of a Texas man found with a significant amount of cocaine.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit arrested 20-year-old David Gonzalez of Houston and found him in possession of 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

Authorities say Gonzalez was jailed and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics.

