Iberville Parish audit alleges two parish drivers got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work

1 hour 58 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 10:28 AM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has turned over the investigation of two parish transport drivers who allegedly got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work to prosecutors, a parish audit showed.

The audit alleges that the two salaried transport drivers, no longer employed by the parish, were not working the required hours for their shifts and that the employees did not submit leave requests for these hours.

In total, $6,127 in ill-gotten funds were paid between Jan. 1, 2024, and April 12, 2024.

The sheriff's office has turned over the evidence from their investigation to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

