Iberville Parish audit alleges two parish drivers got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has turned over the investigation of two parish transport drivers who allegedly got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work to prosecutors, a parish audit showed.
The audit alleges that the two salaried transport drivers, no longer employed by the parish, were not working the required hours for their shifts and that the employees did not submit leave requests for these hours.
In total, $6,127 in ill-gotten funds were paid between Jan. 1, 2024, and April 12, 2024.
The sheriff's office has turned over the evidence from their investigation to District Attorney Tony Clayton.
