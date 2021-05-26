85°
Iberville opens flood gates to drain Spanish Lake basin

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - On Wednesday morning, Iberville Parish leaders say levels in Bayou Manchac have dropped enough to open all three flood gates to drain the Spanish Lake basin.

Officials say all three flood gates are open now and residents in Prairieville, St. Gabriel and Geismar should begin to start noticing relief over the next 24 hours.

Click here for more on the state supreme court's involvement in allowing Iberville Parish to continue blocking south-flowing floodwater with temporary blockades called AquaDams.

