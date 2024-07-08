Iberville officials want 'no wake zone' in area around damaged Grosse Tete bridge

GROSSE TETE — Iberville Parish officials are asking recreational and commercial vessels to slow down near the damaged Grosse Tete draw bridge because wakes are pushing water onto boats docked nearby.

The draw bridge was damaged by a towboat pushing a barge last month and is expected to be closed for several months. Rather than take an hour-long detour, many residents have docked boats along the water to aid in their commute. The parish is also operating a passenger ferry.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said he and Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle are asking passing vessels to follow a "no wake zone" policy from the Verret Shipyard north to the Grosse Tete bridge.

"A request will be officially submitted to United States Coast Guard and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries," Stassi said. "Residents impacted by the Grosse Tete Bridge closure have boats docked along this route to aid in their commute. Docked boats have taken on water due to the wakes of passing vessels. Please be considerate of their situation."