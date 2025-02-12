77°
Iberville deputies: Man arrested for multiple drug charges, intending to distribute meth
PLAQUEMINE - A Plaquemine man was arrested on multiple drug charges, including possessing meth with the intent to distribute, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Blake Perera, 31, was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.
He was also booked for obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.
