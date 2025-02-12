66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville deputies: Man arrested for multiple drug charges, intending to distribute meth

3 hours 54 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2025 Feb 12, 2025 February 12, 2025 4:24 PM February 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A Plaquemine man was arrested on multiple drug charges, including possessing meth with the intent to distribute, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Blake Perera, 31, was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Trending News

He was also booked for obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days