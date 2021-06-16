79°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville council approves moratorium on new developments in wake of recent flooding
The Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday to approve a year-long pause on future subdivision developments on the east side of the parish.
The 12-month moratorium comes after Iberville Parish saw heavy flooding in May. The parish government said it would take that time reassess the drainage situation in unincorporated areas of the parish.
The proposal passed with a unanimous vote.
Trending News
Ascension Parish is also proposing a similar moratorium. Councilmembers there are expected to hold a vote this Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday 7 am Tropics Update
-
House fire breaks out on East Washington Street early Wednesday morning
-
Iberville council approves moratorium on new developments in wake of recent flooding
-
Sorrento teen praised for heroism after rescuing victim from partially submerged vehicle
-
Federal, State lawmakers look to fund construction of a new bridge