Iberville council approves moratorium on new developments in wake of recent flooding

The Iberville Parish Council voted Tuesday to approve a year-long pause on future subdivision developments on the east side of the parish.

The 12-month moratorium comes after Iberville Parish saw heavy flooding in May. The parish government said it would take that time reassess the drainage situation in unincorporated areas of the parish.

The proposal passed with a unanimous vote.

Ascension Parish is also proposing a similar moratorium. Councilmembers there are expected to hold a vote this Thursday.