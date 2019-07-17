Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberia Parish deputy killed in Tuesday mobile home fire

3 hours 17 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 8:49 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

ERATH- A deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office was killed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were called to the 2400 block of Conrad Road in Erath around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a mobile home fire. An injured male was located outside the structure, while a deceased male was found inside.

KATC is reported that the deceased man is Lt. Paul Lancon. The other man, an unidentified deputy, remains hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

