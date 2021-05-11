Iberia Parish authorities work to disband extensive methamphetamine distribution network

NEW IBERIA — Officials say a 34-year-old New Iberia man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges and an extensive methamphetamine ring is being disbanded after local authorities carried out a months-long investigation and eventual drug bust.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO), the investigation made headway in April as Lance Narcisse was arrested in connection with the extensive meth ring in rural Iberia Parish.

IPSO says its Special Investigative Unit had been investigating the ring for the past several months and identified Narcisse as a key member of the illegal organization.

On April 3, authorities pulled Narcisse over in a traffic stop, but he fled.

But Narcisse did not get very far, deputies say. Officials report apprehending Narcisse and obtaining consent to search his vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, they found two pounds of methamphetamine and $8,000.

Narcisse was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug-related charges as well as charges of resisting an officer, speeding, hit and run driving, and obstruction of justice.

After his bond was set at $18,000, Narcisse bonded out of jail.

IPSO adds that since Narcisse's arrest, authorities have continued with their investigation and additional arrests are pending.