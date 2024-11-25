'I want to finish the job I got started:' Mayor Broome speaks to Press Club ahead of run-off

BATON ROUGE - With less than two weeks away from the run-off election, the Press Club invited the two candidates running for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge. The Press Club said it invited Sharon Weston Broome and Sid Edwards with Broome accepting and Edwards declining.

"We've got a great foundation to build on and quite frankly, I want to finish the job I got started," Broome said.

At Press Club, Broome spoke on her plans for the economy, public safety and infrastructure and talked about the Planks Road and Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement Projects, the Real Time Crime Centers and improved lighting in the city and parish.

Broome added her campaign was working to energize voters and the endorsement from Ted James helped.

"We're reminding people, as I said very intentionally, what's at stake here on the ballot," Broome said. "It's unfortunate that my opponent chose not to be here because I do believe that as those seeking elected office, there should be a level of accountability with the voters."

The Press Club said it was disappointed by Edwards' absence.

"Coach Edwards was invited but opted not to participate. He also declined to participate when we had a debate with several other candidates a few weeks ago," Press Club Board Member Jim Engster. "Mayor Broome has debated her opponents, Bodi White eight years ago and the late Steve Carter four years ago. We were hoping to have a showdown with the coach and the mayor."

Edwards' campaign manager said there was no specific reason why Edwards declined the event, and that he was busy campaigning and meeting voters.