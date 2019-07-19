80°
'I'm going to cut you;' Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice

2 hours 44 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 8:26 PM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
  
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De'Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
  
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman "I'm going to cut you" with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.
  
Cooks told investigators she did not remember much. She remained in jail Friday with no attorneys listed in records.
