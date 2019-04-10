'I hear shots fired. I see Will's body jolt'

NEW ORLEANS - A witness to the April killing of former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith says she saw Cardell Hayes repeatedly shoot her friend and then look down without remorse at Smith's lifeless body.



Rebecca Dooley says she saw Smith's body "jolt" when Hayes shot him following a heated argument over a traffic dispute.



Dooley said she and her husband were riding with Smith and his wife when Hayes' Hummer slammed into Smith's SUV. She said they all got out as their argument became heated, and she witnessed Hayes shoot Smith.



Defense attorneys say Smith was the aggressor. But contradicting defense claims, Dooley insisted Wednesday that she never heard Smith threaten to get a gun to match the weapon Hayes was carrying.



On cross examination, defense lawyer Jay Daniels is noting apparent inconsistencies between Dooley's testimony and earlier statements to police.

The first witnesses called in the trial included a longtime teammate who choked up as he described their friendship and Smith's widow, who was wounded in the April 9 shooting.



Deuce McAllister, a fan favorite during nine seasons as a star running back for the New Orleans Saints, became emotional Tuesday as he testified.



Later came Racquel Smith - struck in the legs by gunfire the night her husband was shot by 29-year-old Cardell Hayes.



Racquel Smith insisted that her unarmed husband did nothing to provoke the killing. The trial continues Wednesday.