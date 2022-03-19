I-55 south closed due to overturned 18-wheeler crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A portion of the interstate is closed Saturday after a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the interstate is currently closed from the I-55 south ramp to I-12 west.

Firefighters from the Hammond Fire Department were able to rescue the driver from the 18-wheeler wreckage, and they sustained only minor injuries.

Acadian Ambulance and State Police are also assisting emergency operations at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.