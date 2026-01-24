I-49 in Shreveport closed as snow, ice covers road from winter storm

SHREVEPORT - Effects of this weekend's winter storm are already being felt in Shreveport as I-49 is closed in both lanes due to snow and ice on the highway.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development put out a statement saying "the elevated section of urban I-49 in Shreveport, Caddo Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to anticipated winter weather conditions."

Louisiana State Police also showed "ice and freezing conditions," which are creating "extremely hazardous travel."

DOTD provided an additional image of the road: