I-49 in Caddo, DeSoto parishes affected by snow, ice from winter storm

SHREVEPORT - Effects of this weekend's winter storm are already being felt in North Louisiana, with officials issuing multiple notices about I-49 in Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development put out a statement saying "the elevated section of urban I-49 in Shreveport, Caddo Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to anticipated winter weather conditions."

Additionally, Louisiana State Police troopers say fuel services in areas of DeSoto Parish are being disrupted due to the storm; Exit 138, the Natchitoches city exit, is currently the last available location to obtain fuel until motorists travel past milepost 186.

Louisiana State Police also showed "ice and freezing conditions," which are creating "extremely hazardous travel."

DOTD provided an additional image of the road: