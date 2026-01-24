Latest Weather Blog
I-49 in Caddo, DeSoto parishes affected by snow, ice from winter storm
SHREVEPORT - Effects of this weekend's winter storm are already being felt in North Louisiana, with officials issuing multiple notices about I-49 in Caddo and DeSoto parishes.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development put out a statement saying "the elevated section of urban I-49 in Shreveport, Caddo Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to anticipated winter weather conditions."
Additionally, Louisiana State Police troopers say fuel services in areas of DeSoto Parish are being disrupted due to the storm; Exit 138, the Natchitoches city exit, is currently the last available location to obtain fuel until motorists travel past milepost 186.
Louisiana State Police also showed "ice and freezing conditions," which are creating "extremely hazardous travel."
DOTD provided an additional image of the road:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LATEST: EXTREME COLD WARNING issued, one county placed in ICE STORM WARNING
-
Landry's office presents proposed state budget that is 6 percent smaller than...
-
Evidence could be thrown out in murder trial of man accused of...
-
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at the OYO Motel sentenced to...
-
Wilkinson County High School increases security for Friday night game following student's...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...
-
LSU baseball approaches opening day