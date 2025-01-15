57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-12 westbound closed at Holden for vehicle recovery

Wednesday, January 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Officers blocked I-12 westbound at Holden for vehicle recovery after a box truck overturned. 

The officers said the driver sustained only minor injuries. I-12 westbound was closed at Holden while crews cleaned up the scene. 

US 190 is an alternate route.

