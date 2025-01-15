57°
I-12 westbound closed at Holden for vehicle recovery
LIVINGSTON - Officers blocked I-12 westbound at Holden for vehicle recovery after a box truck overturned.
The officers said the driver sustained only minor injuries. I-12 westbound was closed at Holden while crews cleaned up the scene.
US 190 is an alternate route.
