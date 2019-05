I-12 West reopens after crash in Dehnam Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews were called to a reported crash in Denham Springs Thursday.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on I-12 West at Range Ave. Two lanes were blocked due to the crash.

The roadway was reopened before 9:15 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-12 West at Range Ave. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles before Juban Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 2, 2019

Details about the crash are limited.