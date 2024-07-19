Latest Weather Blog
I-12 West past Walker has reopened; officer hit by a vehicle now identified
WALKER — Interstate 12 westbound at the Walker exit was closed after a police officer was hit by a car while he was pursuing a suspect on foot in the eastbound lane, Denham Police said on Friday. It has since reopened.
Traffic that was stuck in the backup caused by the crash is being let through to pass the crash, but the roadway remained closed. Congestion reached seven miles.
The officer, Cpl. Brandon Ashton, was on foot attempting to make contact with a subject also on foot on I-12 eastbound near mile marker 14 when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.
Ashton was brought to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after being struck by the vehicle, which was attempting to avoid the subject who had run into lanes of traffic. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
"Chief Walker wants to make it known how much he appreciates all of our law enforcement partners along with all medical personnel who responded to the incident. We ask for prayers for our officer and his family right now," a police spokesperson said.
