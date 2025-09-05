92°
I-12 West closed near Holden exit due to vehicle fire

3 hours 34 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 2:50 PM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - I-12 West is closed near the Holden exit due to a vehicle fire, deputies say.  

According to a social media post, an 18-wheeler caught fire around 2:40 p.m.

Officials advise motorists to use an alternate route. The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

