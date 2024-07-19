One lane is closed on I-12 West past Walker; officer hit by a vehicle now identified

WALKER — One lane of Interstate 12 westbound at the Walker exit was closed after a police officer was hit by a car while he was pursuing a suspect on foot in the eastbound lane, Denham Police said on Friday.

Traffic that was stuck in the backup caused by the crash is being let through to pass the crash, but the roadway remained closed. Congestion has reached 7 miles.

The officer, Cpl. Brandon Ashton, was on foot attempting to make contact with a subject also on foot on I-12 eastbound near mile marker 14 when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

Ashton was brought to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after being struck by the vehicle, which was attempting to avoid the subject who had run into lanes of traffic. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Chief Walker wants to make it known how much he appreciates all of our law enforcement partners along with all medical personnel who responded to the incident. We ask for prayers for our officer and his family right now," a police spokesperson said.