70°
Latest Weather Blog
I-12 partially shutdown Sunday morning to fix power lines
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A part of I-12 will be shut down Sunday morning for DEMCO to run electrical lines across the interstate.
Louisiana State Police said Sunday at 6 a.m., I-12 will be closed in both directions from Highway 43 to Highway 441.
Trending News
State police said traffic will detour to Highway 190.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans tailgate and test for COVID at Tigers first home game of...
-
Prairieville Fire Department hosts ceremony marking the 20th Anniversary of September 11th
-
University pulls away from Woodlawn for win
-
Anticipation high as tailgating returns to LSU campus after year-long hiatus
-
Middendorf's Manchac back open after Hurricane Ida