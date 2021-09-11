77°
I-12 partially shutdown Sunday morning to fix power lines

Saturday, September 11 2021
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A part of I-12 will be shut down Sunday morning for DEMCO to run electrical lines across the interstate.

Louisiana State Police said Sunday at 6 a.m., I-12 will be closed in both directions from Highway 43 to Highway 441.

State police said traffic will detour to Highway 190.

