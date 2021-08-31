78°
I-12 open from Baton Rouge to Slidell; I-55 partially closed near state line
I-12 is back open in southeast Louisiana days after Hurricane Ida knocked debris across the roadway.
Officials announced around 6 p.m. Tuesday that the interstate open in both directions from Baton Rouge to Slidell. DOTD asked that drivers keep lanes clear for emergency responders.
In Tangipahoa Parish, northbound lanes of I-55 remain closed from University Avenue to the Mississippi state line due to debris removal. US 51 is also closed from LaPlace to Mississippi due to storm debris and high water.
Those looking to return to areas impacted by the storm should check with local officials before making the drive.
