52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle fire

11 hours 40 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 8:40 AM February 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes on I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River were closed on Sunday morning due to a vehicle fire. 

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating the commercial motor vehicle fire near mile marker 8, which caused traffic stretching from the Amite River to Millerville Road.

Traffic was diverted from I-12 east to O'Neal Lane. 

Trending News

All lanes on I-12 Eastbound have since been reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days