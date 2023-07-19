87°
I-12 eastbound back open after I-10/I-12 split, vehicle fire extinguished

59 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 July 19, 2023 8:41 PM July 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle fire shut down the I-12 eastbound lanes past the I-10/I-12 split Wednesday evening. 

DOTD said the closure happened around 8:30 p.m. but opened back up an hour later. 

No injuries were reported. 

