I-12 eastbound back open after I-10/I-12 split, vehicle fire extinguished
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle fire shut down the I-12 eastbound lanes past the I-10/I-12 split Wednesday evening.
DOTD said the closure happened around 8:30 p.m. but opened back up an hour later.
No injuries were reported.
