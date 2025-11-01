71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 East reopens before Millerville exit after 18-wheeler crash

5 hours 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 November 01, 2025 8:22 AM November 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Interstate 12 East is now reopened before the Millerville Road exit after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit and an 18-wheeler on Saturday morning.

The crash originally left the interstate closed, with traffic being diverted towards the Sherwood Forest exit after being backed up to Airline Highway. 

Trending News

The drivers' conditions are currently unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days