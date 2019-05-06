I-12 East reopens after morning vehicle fire

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities have reopened I-12 East past South Frost Road after a morning vehicle fire.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. Crews closed the roadway to clear the scene.

All lanes are open I-12 East at mile marker 24 (past LA 63/Livingston) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached beyond Satsuma. Motorists should expect heavy delays. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 6, 2019

The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.