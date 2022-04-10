80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-12 East going toward Ponchatoula closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

4 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, April 10 2022 Apr 10, 2022 April 10, 2022 9:54 AM April 10, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Crews have shut down parts of I-12 East going towards Ponchatoula due to an overturned 18-wheeler Sunday morning.

State Police say the incident happened at milepost 28 in Holden. Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted to LA Hwy 63 to US Hwy 190.

