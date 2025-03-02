68°
I-12 East closed past South Range Avenue due to an accident

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — All three lanes of I-12 East are closed past South Range Avenue due to an accident, congestion has reached O'neal Lane.

Officials say the wreck happened around 11:25 a.m. and motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

Denham Springs Police and the Denham Springs Fire Department are on the scene.

No further information on injuries or cause was available.

