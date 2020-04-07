I-12 crash in Tangipahoa Parish leaves woman dead

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- A passenger died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 12 near LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Jason Sullivan, 38-years-old of Springfield, was operating a Ford Explorer on I-12 westbound when the car traveled off the roadway and into a tree.

The crash claimed the life of the passenger, 37-year-old Charlene Fontana of Madisonville.

Fontana and Sullivan were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and Fontana was later pronounced deceased at the hospital as she succumbed to her injuries, police say.

Impairment is not suspected at this time and both victims of the crash were wearing their seatbelts, according to state troopers.

Any criminal charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.