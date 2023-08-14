98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-110 South blocked after car hauler spilled flattened vehicles onto interstate

Monday, August 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - I-110 was closed off to southbound traffic after a handful off flattened vehicles fell from the back of a car hauler late Monday morning.

The interstate was first closed sometime before noon near the N 22nd Street exit. The truck was reportedly carrying cars that had already been crushed prior to transport.

As of around 12:30 p.m., no injuries had been reported. 

The southbound side of I-110 remains closed at the crash scene. 

