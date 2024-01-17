41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-110 northbound shut down at Convention Street due to a crash

1 hour 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, January 17 2024 Jan 17, 2024 January 17, 2024 12:05 PM January 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - I-110 northbound is shut down at Convention Street due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. 

Trending News

This article was posted at 12:04 p.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days