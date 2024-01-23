Congestion on Highland Road between Siegen and Pecue due to semi overturned in ditch

BATON ROUGE - Congestion is building on Highland Road between Siegen and Pecue Lanes due to a semi that overturned in a ditch.

The crash happened on highland Road in front of Highland Road Community Park. Fire officials say it's unclear what was being carried in the trailer, but that it did not appear to be hazardous.

No one was immediately believed to be injured.