I-10W reopens after vehicle fire causes temporary closure near LA 77
BATON ROUGE - I-10 West is now reopened after a vehicle fire resulted in a temporary closure of the interstate at mile marker 145 (near LA 77).
Baton Rouge Police and West Baton Rouge Police are working together to investigate the incident.
Additional details surrounding the accident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue their investigation.
