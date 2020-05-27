I-10 widening project at EBR-Ascension line nears completion

BATON ROUGE – The end is near for the I-10 widening project. Soon a six-and-a-half-mile section from Highland to LA 73 will be expanded from four lanes to six.

“It's actually going very well. It's gone a little faster than anticipated because of some of the weather accommodations that we've had,” DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said.

Construction began back in 2018. The initial completion date was this spring, but Dr. Wilson says construction should be done early to mid Fall.

“We’re excited about that. It’s estimating to save about 15 minutes on commutes from Baton Rouge to Ascension and vice versa,” Dr. Wilson said.

The majority of the widening is complete. The contractor is still doing some pavement rehabilitation work, so the extra two lanes won’t be open until the whole project is done.

Other areas still under construction include the I-10 overpass above Highland Road. Crews had to completely reconstruct the bridge, and build a new one with three lanes and a shoulder on both sides.

“We're building that bridge barrier right now, and then we'll do the button list and that section will be open,” Dr. Wilson said.

He says the only other thing left to do after that is finish the on and off ramps at both ends of the project.

“And then grass will be growing and traffic will be moving,” Dr. Wilson said.