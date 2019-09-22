I-10 Westbound now OPEN at Prairieville/Geismar exit following fatal crash

PRAIRIEVILLE- Authorities have opened I-10 West at the Prairieville and Geismar exit after it was closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday involving 3 vehicles. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead and other injuries are still unclear.

DOTD says that traffic in the area is minimal at the time.