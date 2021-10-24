73°
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night

4 hours 21 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 October 23, 2021 10:56 PM October 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - I-10 West closed at Grosse Tete due to a vehicle fire Saturday night around 9 p.m. and was reopened just before midnight. 

Louisiana State Police said the vehicle that was on fire was carrying hazardous materials. 

