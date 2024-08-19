91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 westbound near College Drive reopened after crash; congestion minimal

Monday, August 19 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Interstate 10 westbound between College Drive and Acadian Throughway has reopened after a crash Monday afternoon. Drivers can expect minimal congestion.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Congestion was approaching the I-10/I-12 split.

