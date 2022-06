I-10 West shut down at Whiskey Bay due to 15-vehicle crash, including multiple 18-wheelers

WHISKEY BAY - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Whiskey Bay are blocked due to a crash involving 15 vehicles, according to the Iberville sheriff.

It is unclear whether any injuries were sustained.

DOTD advises drivers use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. View live traffic updates here.